OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- It was a busy day in Overland Park as many people showed their support for law enforcement and also the president of the United States.
Car after car and person after person filled the Overland Park Plaza off Metcalf and 119th for the Support the Blue event.
“Any chance that we can back our law enforcement at this incredibly critical time is a no-brainer for me,” said Pete Mundo, the emcee.
The event was located at the ending point of a President Donald Trump vehicle parade, which is the reason the area was filled with more than just black and blue flags.
Jason Thomas sells his trump apparel at various events related to the president.
“We wanted to come out and support our brothers in blue,” he said. “They have a tough job nowadays. They risk their lives for people that say F the police.”
A number of officers from several agencies showed up for the event, including Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden.
“This is just awesome,” said Sheriff Hayden. “The outpouring of our community, the support from our community, it’s almost overwhelming.”
To wrap up the day was guest speakers Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who were recently indicted for pointing guns at protestors in St. Louis.
“We came out here because this election is the most important election in our lives,” said Mark McCloskey. “If we don’t beat Joe Biden and Harris, what happened to us in St. Louis will happen to everyone in the country.”
