Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move from northwest to southeast across our area this morning. Very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds still possible as they pass through, but the threat for severe weather will go down.
A cold front will sweep through the area triggering another round of thunderstorms by the time we head into the afternoon.
If we have more clouds and any lingering rain around by midday that will greatly impact how strong the storms get tonight. Otherwise, damaging wind gusts and flash flooding will be the primary threats through this evening.
Sunday features a much cooler day on tap with temperatures barely warming into the 70s with scattered showers and a few storms, but no severe weather expected.
