Showers and thunderstorms came through our area through the early part of the weekend. A cold front will sweep through the area triggering another round of thunderstorms by the time we head into Saturday afternoon.
If we have more clouds and any lingering rain around by midday that will greatly impact how strong the storms get tonight. Otherwise, damaging wind gusts and flash flooding will be the primary threats through this evening.
We'll take a brief break from the rainfall for most areas until then, when the cold front comes through in the afternoon. There is a slight risk north of the area, with damaging wind and large hail as the primary threats. Isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Other than that, Scattered showers and a few storms possible on Sunday but there is no threat for severe weather. Sunday features a much cooler day on tap with temperatures barely warming into the 70s with scattered showers and a few storms
Monday and Tuesday look to be the driest days out of the next seven with heat, humidity and active weather returning by the middle of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.