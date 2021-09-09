BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Amanda Wohletz, the owner or Rae’s Café, spoke out on Fox & Friends regarding imminent court action by Jackson County to close her business.

“I’m just waiting honestly,” said Woheltz.

She says customers have been supportive and amazing of her decision to transform her business into a private club.

Members pay a dollar at the door. The dress code is no mask.

It comes after a public battle with the county regarding the mask mandate.

The county praised other small businesses for following public heath orders and announcing that they will seek court action to shut down Rae’s.

Despite numerous warnings and attempts by the County to work with the business's owner, she has refused to take corrective action and has made it clear that she has no plans to do so. That is why, for the first time during the pandemic, the County will be seeking a court order to close the business.

Wohletz emphasized its business-as-usual Thursday morning with her normal operating hours of 8-2. She’s planning on serving lunch.

“This happened within 1 week start to finish... that’s ridiculous over the mask. A mandate is not a law,” Wohletz said.

Wohletz says she feels she is legally protected.