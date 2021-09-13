KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The battle over Jackson County’s mask mandate is back before a judge.
The attorney representing Rae’s Café’s owner Amanda Wohletz is arguing the temporary restraining order was not done in the proper manner.
Newly filed paperwork points out Jackson County filed a petition and a motion on Sept. 10 at 2:07 p.m. and a judge approved both approximately 90 minutes later.
Attorney John Reeves points to different rules under Missouri law which states there should be reasonable notice.
The filing also argues the length of the temporary restraining order should be only 10 days and not 21 days according to Missouri law.
He’s asking a judge to legally void the temporary restraining order or dissolve it.
