PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Four anonymous persons interrupted an online video meeting hosted by the new principal at Platte County High School and directed racist slurs and statements toward him, the district superintendent says.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Mike Reik says principal Keith Jones hosted zoom meetings to introduce himself to parents and students, share his philosophy and answer questions.
"His parent meeting on Monday went very well, with about 60 parents joining in and providing feedback. (Wednesday night's) zoom call, with current 8th-11th grade students invited, was interrupted by four anonymous attendees making racist slurs and statements directed at Dr. Jones," Reik said. "Not only is this behavior in violation of our culture of inclusion and belonging, it is illegal."
Reik went on to say that his was saddened by the hatred that was directed at Jones and apologized to students and families who witnessed the incident.
"I am sorry that this act will take away from what was otherwise a very positive introduction, yet I am confident that Dr. Jones can handle adversity and will use this to help grow and improve PCHS. I commend Dr. Jones’ professionalism in continuing his meeting with his new students, and bringing this incident to our attention. Let me be very clear: racism and hatred of any kind will not be tolerated in the Platte County School District. This incident underscores the necessary work that we are doing with our Diversity and Equity Committee," he said.
Jones says that his overall experience meeting with staff, parents, and students has been positive.
“I will not let a few negative comments deter me from staying focused on what we will do at PCHS. I’m very excited to be a Pirate, and I can’t wait to meet our students in person. I promise to provide a safe and inclusive environment where we support all kids," Jones said.
School officials are investigating the incident.
