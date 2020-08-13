KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Northland homeowner on 101st Terrace in the Willow Woods neighborhood woke up to find racist graffiti on her garage.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Kaci Jones spoke with the homeowner. It’s an interview you’ll only find on KCTV5.
The homeowner has been living in the neighborhood for a year. In that time, she said she has not had any problems. Now, she’s concerned.
You can still see some of the damage.
The paint was hard to read, but for her, the message was clear.
“They were attempting to write, ‘Black lives don’t matter.’ I’m assuming they ran out of spray paint so only a portion of that was there,” the homeowner said.
Willow Woods is a predominately white neighborhood and this homeowner asked us not to use her name.
She said, “We don’t bother anybody. We stay to ourselves. I work hard to provide a good area for my kids to be in, and it just made me angry that people are still in denial about racism and overlooking the fact that there are people out there that just hate people of color.”
She posted to her neighborhood association’s Facebook page, asking people to check their cameras and share their videos. She has only received one grainy video so far, but her neighbors did help clean up the damage.
“To think that someone might feel unsafe or unwelcomed is not what I want to see happen,” said Jenna Prather, a neighbor who just moved in last month. “I just hope they find the people responsible and those people understand what they did was wrong.”
The homeowner called the Kansas City Police Department and she said that, when they showed up two hours later, an officer made a report for property damage. Police say that is consistent with any graffiti case. While KCTV5 was there, KCPD detectives canvassed the area.
“I felt like they did not address my concerns of this as being a hate crime,” the homeowner said.
A police spokesman told KCTV5 the department does not have a charge of hate crime. He said that if KCPD investigators determine the crime was racially motivated, then the suspect would face bias-based crime charges.
They did say the homeowner could request a patrol car to sit outside of her home.
In similar cases, police often find kids are responsible for these types of crimes.
“Children learn from their parents, which means the parents are teaching them hate and that’s a problem,” the homeowner said. “That’s why there’s a problem with our society.”
As for the full cost of the damage, the homeowner has insurance and she’ll have to pay a $1,500 deductible. The car will likely have to be fully repainted.
Police are still searching for a suspect in this case.
