GENERIC: University of Central Missouri
(Credit: University of Central Missouri's Facebook page)

WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Central Missouri says someone wrote a racial slur on a free speech wall today.

The university posted about it on Facebook, saying that it happened during a student-led, on-campus event celebrating free speech. 

They did not special which racial slur was used, only that one was written on a free speech wall that was made available to the UCM community. 

"While steadfast in its support for free expression, UCM condemns racism," the university said in the post. "The viewpoints of individuals should not be interpreted as a reflection of the viewpoints or values of the university."

"UCM is proud of its commitment to diversity and inclusivity and urges students to reflect upon their own values when confronted with challenging or divisive rhetoric," the post concludes. 

No further details are available at this time.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.