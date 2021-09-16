WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Central Missouri says someone wrote a racial slur on a free speech wall today.
The university posted about it on Facebook, saying that it happened during a student-led, on-campus event celebrating free speech.
They did not special which racial slur was used, only that one was written on a free speech wall that was made available to the UCM community.
"While steadfast in its support for free expression, UCM condemns racism," the university said in the post. "The viewpoints of individuals should not be interpreted as a reflection of the viewpoints or values of the university."
"UCM is proud of its commitment to diversity and inclusivity and urges students to reflect upon their own values when confronted with challenging or divisive rhetoric," the post concludes.
No further details are available at this time.
