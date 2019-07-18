JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A bat found by a resident in Jackson County has tested positive for rabies.
No exposures have been reported at this time, the Jackson County Health Department says.
“If you have come in contact with a potentially rabid animal, immediately seek medical attention to be evaluated by a healthcare professional. If you still have the suspected rabid animal, contact animal control, a pest control service, or a veterinarian’s office to have the animal submitted to the state public health laboratory for testing," Communicable Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparedness Division Manager said Charles Cohlmia said.
If anyone has been exposed to a potentially rabid animal, a series of shots can be given over a two-week period to prevent the disease in humans.
Rabies is a fatal disease, but it is preventable with timely treatment.
