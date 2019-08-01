KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) — Kansas City has inaugurated its new mayor.
Quinton Lucas took office Thursday morning following a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall.
In his inauguration speech, Lucas asked city leaders to work with him to get Kansas City off the FBI list of most violent cities, and to reduce the homicide rate.
Lucas, a 34-year-old black man, succeeds two-term Mayor Sly James. He defeated outgoing Councilwoman Jolie Justus in the mayor's race in June.
Lucas becomes the mayor of a city where he and his family were often homeless during his childhood on Kansas City's impoverished east side. Despite those struggles, Lucas won academic scholarships to a prestigious private school in Kansas City and then to Washington University in St. Louis and Cornell Law School. He is a practicing attorney and a member of the University of Kansas law faculty.
Six new and six returning members of the City Council also took office Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.