KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) — Kansas City has inaugurated its new mayor.

Quinton Lucas took office Thursday morning following a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall.

In his inauguration speech, Lucas asked city leaders to work with him to get Kansas City off the FBI list of most violent cities, and to reduce the homicide rate.

Lucas, a 34-year-old black man, succeeds two-term Mayor Sly James. He defeated outgoing Councilwoman Jolie Justus in the mayor's race in June.

Lucas becomes the mayor of a city where he and his family were often homeless during his childhood on Kansas City's impoverished east side. Despite those struggles, Lucas won academic scholarships to a prestigious private school in Kansas City and then to Washington University in St. Louis and Cornell Law School. He is a practicing attorney and a member of the University of Kansas law faculty.

Six new and six returning members of the City Council also took office Thursday.

