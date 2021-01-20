JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Concerns had been raised about large protests at state capitol buildings across the United States on the day Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, but no such thing came to pass in Jefferson City.
A couple stopped on the sidewalk outside the Missouri Capitol to have a polite conversation with two men sitting in lawn chairs holding Trump flags and signs.
“So, when did you guys get out here?” they asked.
They arrived at 9 a.m. and were gone by afternoon.
One identified himself as an Independent, not fond of members of Congress on either side of the aisle.
“They don’t care. They don’t care about us,” said Jim Ferguson, who came from Eldon, Missouri.
He praised the former President as unlike the others, a sentiment echoed by the man sitting next to him.
“I’ve always wanted an outsider,” he said.
One couple from Columbia, who would not give their names, made a brief trip up the steps of the Capitol for a photo, the man draped in a Trump flag as a cape.
Two men from Springfield, who would also not give their names, carried American flags displayed upside down. According to the Department of Defense, the United States flag “should never be displayed upside down unless trying to convey a sign of distress or great danger.” The American Legion uses firmer language, quoting the United States Flag Code: “The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”
“It’s a nation in distress,” the men said when asked about it.
They walked to the Capitol steps to take photographs then walked around the building on the sidewalk a few times before taking off.
We saw law enforcement on the rooftop and circling the grounds below, prepared for the worst but everything remained non-confrontational.
Altogether KCTV5 saw fewer than 10 people carrying signs or flags, including one with a regional Confederate battle flag known as “Price’s flag.”
Some said they were surprised there weren’t more people at the Capitol in protest.
“I guess they’re busy working,” said Ferguson. “I’m retired. I didn’t have nothing to do except lay on the couch, so I thought I’d come up here and see what’s happening.”
Others speculated the violence at the United States Capitol two weeks ago had people concerned about being lumped in with that. It’s an idea that frustrated one of the Springfield men, who said he was in DC that day and remained outside the Capitol.
“It was terrible, a horrible thing to do. No one should have tried to breach the Capitol building. It destroyed all the reasoning why we were there,” the man bemoaned.
At 3 p.m. Missouri Governor Mike Parson gave a press briefing on COVID-19.
Asked if he had a message for the new President and Vice President, he said, “I haven’t even thought about that,” noting he’s been busy with work specific to the state of Missouri, like the vaccination plan and his State of the State address.
“As far as the inaugural goes today, it’s an operation day up there. But for us in Missouri, it's a workday,” he said. “I want to be respectful about this when you ask me that question, because I know how politically that can be made real quick.”
“When I was in the United States Army, you serve the Commander in Chief. The Commander in Chief is the President of the United States. He doesn't go by Democrat, doesn't go by Republican. He is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces,” he later added. “I want every President, no matter who they are, no matter what the circumstances, I want the President of the United States to do well, because if he does well, the country does well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.