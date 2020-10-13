STILWELL, KS (KCTV) - The property owner says he’s still just baffled as to how this happened and why. He said he has no idea how the men even got onto his property.

A deep creek, the blue river, and fencing all the way around means the only way for a vehicle to get in is through the gate or on the railroad tracks themselves.

The property owner told KCTV5 News the only gate to get in is always locked.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is ongoing, so it’s unclear right now how the four men in the jeep got on the land.

There are GoFundMe pages for the families of all four men inside that jeep.

Here’s a picture of 40-year-old Kevin Corbin with his wife and two young children

37-year-old Brent Maroney with his wife and three kids.

And 40-yEar-old Troy Hamlin also leaves behind a wife and children.

Their friend, Chance Adams, is fighting for his life in an area hospital.

The property owner says he didn’t know any of them and he was shocked to leave his property where he farms sweet corn and hay and come back a few hours later to the horrific accident.

The property owner said trains go through the area about once an hour. There has never been another accident at that private crossing.