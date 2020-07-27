OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - KCTV5 News is continuing to ask questions about a non-violent protest in an Overland Park neighborhood where four people were arrested. We wanted to know more about the police response and what city ordinances the protesters broke.
The police department is still processing our request for the body camera footage from Friday evening, but KCTV5 News did find video that shows the arrest of Darrien Richmond, the man now charged with battery on a police officer.
The hour-long video on YouTube shows the entire march from the Johnson County Community College to the subdivision at 116th Street and Quivira Road where protesters had a tense confrontation with some homeowners.
“No one is on your property! We need a legal examiner right here! We need a legal examiner right here! We have people that are being assaulted. They are not on private property,” one protester said in the video.
A protester can be seen getting pushed towards the sidewalk by the homeowners who are yelling at the crowd. Overland Park police can be heard throughout the video telling protesters to get out of the street and on the sidewalk. Protestors demanded names and badge numbers of officers, to no response. Eventually, arrests start happening.
The wife of Darrien Richmond could be seen in the video surrounded by officers as she’s under arrest. Then Richmond runs toward her.
Police say an officer suffered cuts and abrasions during this clash.
“If he wants to file a complaint with us, we will go to the police right away and review it. We have no problem with that at all. But nobody has contacted us, we don’t know anything about anybody involved in it. We do not deal and hearsay,” Olathe unit of NAACP President Henry E. Lyons said.
Lyons has not seen the video of the arrest, but he doesn’t agree with what he has seen from that Friday night demonstration.
“People in the neighborhood have a right to tranquility and peace in their neighborhood. So if you wanna protest lawfully, go ahead, but we are telling the police and we’re telling you that if you violate the law, we support the police in protecting citizens and making sure laws are followed,” Lyons said.
Lyons pointed out the fact that other Black lives matter demonstrations in Johnson County have been conflict free.
“In Olathe when they marched down the middle of Santa Fe, the Olathe Police Department told them they have to stay on the sidewalk. They obeyed the commands, didn’t argue about it or fight about it, went to the sidewalk. That’s the way you handle a protest not trying to create a problem so you can present a solution. That’s what this seems like to me,” Lyons said.
Protest organizers refused an interview Monday, but shared a photo of Richmond and his wife who they say were wrongly arrested and are innocent of any crime.
There is a meeting Monday night for the city’s independent citizens advisory board regarding racial profiling and non-biased policing. A new member will be inducted onto that board. It’s unclear if they will discuss the police involvement in Friday night’s protest at that meeting.
The Overland Park Police Department posted a tweet Monday evening responding to questions about the protest.
Some of you have been asking for more information about our response to a protest near 119th and Quivira on Friday night. Please visit our website to learn more and see officers' uncut body camera footage from that night: https://t.co/qS3xmF035N— Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) July 28, 2020
In the tweet, they incorporated three body camera videos from that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.