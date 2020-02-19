KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Cannabis businesses are rushing to cultivate and process medical marijuana for Missourians and some of the investors are coming under scrutiny across the state.
A new report examines past legal disputes and accusations of fraud involving marijuana investors in Missouri, including two major figures in Kansas City.
Like dozens of others building new businesses around marijuana, Jack Mitchell is optimistic about the year ahead.
“You're going to see a lot of grows operating before the end of the year and the overall picture for Missouri looks bright,” Jack Mitchell who runs Besame Wellness said.
Besame Wellness is a marijuana company approved for five dispensaries in Missouri. Mitchell formerly served on the State Cannabis Trade Association.
A St. Louis Post-Dispatch article published Wednesday morning highlighted a past lawsuit from Mitchell's former company, Thunderbird Resorts, that accused him of embezzlement in a Costa Rica casino deal. But Mitchell says he was cleared of wrongdoing, he also sent KCTV5 News documents from another court case in which he won a settlement from Thunderbird.
“I never paid a penny and I was found not to have been found guilty of fraud, embezzlement or any of those things,” Mitchell said.
The article also mentioned a current board member on the Cannabis Trade Association, Josh Mitchem. The Post-Dispatch found several lawsuits against payday loan companies operated by him and his family accusing them of predatory loan practices. Mitchem did not respond to KCTV5 News’ requests for comment.
“People are going to look at the process, rightfully so,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell says he understands the scrutiny on new businesses like his, especially in what could be a boom year for pot in Missouri.
“People involved in the industry are going to be held accountable and their records are going to be looked at,” Mitchell said.
The state approved nearly 200 facilities across the state including 40 or so in the metro area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.