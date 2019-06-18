KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fans of the Fab Five in Kansas City will see more of their hometown on TV very soon.

In a post to social media Tuesday, the Netflix show “Queer Eye” announced that the Season 4 episodes would again be set in KC.

The eight-episode run will be available starting July 19 on the streaming platform.

Have you missed us? (We missed you too. 💕) We’re back in Kansas City for Season 4, July 19. 🌈🌟 pic.twitter.com/6H0eIwLg8i — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 18, 2019

After an initial run on Bravo, “Queer Eye” came back on Netflix early last year. The third season of the revival aired this spring, shining a spotlight on metro residents and even bringing national attention to a beloved local family-run barbecue spot.

The city left an impact on the show as well, with one of the stars of the show, style expert Jonathan Van Ness, even adopting kittens from KC Pet Project.

Following Season 4, the show will head to the City of Brotherly Love in Philadelphia for Season 5, set to air in 2020.