MISSOURI (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is embracing a new policy designed to allow more students to stay in the classroom despite being exposed to COVID-19.
The "Test To Stay" policy was created by state education and health officials, and allows students exposed to COVID to stay out of quarantine under certain conditions. Those conditions include:
- not being exposed by a person in their household.
- testing negative a minimum of three times in seven days.
- the students wearing a mask over the 14-day quarantine period.
- the student not showing any symptoms.
Under the policy, students could be asked to quarantine at home outside of school hours, while still attending classes in-person.
State health and education officials say this is a way to focus on education while minimizing safety issues.
