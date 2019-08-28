KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Royals owner David Glass is looking to sell the club for a whopping one-billion dollars.
The Royals' value has skyrocketed in the 19 years Glass has owned the team.
But is a billion dollar estimate too much for a team that’s currently known as one of the worst teams in all of baseball this year?
For Kansas State Sports Economics Professor, Dan Kuester, the price is right at where it should be.
“It would be silly to sell it for less,” Kuester said.
So, why the large price tag?
Kuester said it’s a safe asset.
“I think it’s hard for anyone to get their head around a team that is struggling to be worth a billion dollars. But they’re part of that entity of major league baseball that is really stable right now, relatively good labor situation, and the TV money is guaranteed for the foreseeable future,” Kuester said.
Kuester said the price tag is also comparable to other teams its size.
According to figures from Forbes released this year where they valued the price of MLB teams, there are no teams on the list with an estimated value less than $1 billion.
A total of 13 teams were between $1 billion and $1.3 billion. The Yankees were listed as the most valuable team at $4.6 billion. Then Forbes had actually valued the Royals at $1.025 billion.
“What’s happened in sports in recent years is these teams have been a fantastic investment because of exactly what we’re seeing. A five-fold increase in the value of the franchise over 5-20 years,” Kuester said.
According to Kuester, if you’re a Royals fan, you should be glad that the team is being valued with a billion-dollar price tag.
“Because that shows that it is a really valuable asset in Kansas City. And it’s a very stable situation. I think for what I know about the potential owner, that they’d be committed to Kansas City which would be even more of a positive,” Kuester said.
The lease at Kauffman Stadium is up in January 2031. The successor will inherit the lease.
According to the Jackson County Sports Authority, there’s not an option for the Royals to leave Kansas City right now because of that lease.
In fact, they say due to clauses in the contract, if they left early the penalty would be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and wouldn’t be worth it.
So, once the Royals are sold, we can expect the team to stay for at least the next 12 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.