KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Right now the plan is to create a 10-mile-long hike and bike trail called the Greenline. It would be a big circle around downtown starting and ending in the Crossroads near the railway.
Downtown Kansas City is growing as nearly 33,000 people live here. Mike Hurd is with the Downtown Council of Kansas City.
They just got on board with idea from some local developers to create a hike and bike trail. That merge nature with the urban hustle and bustle.
“This would give us green space and quiet spaces that connect existing neighborhoods and bring you clear around the downtown area,” Hurd said.
The 10-mile loop would start in the Freight District near the Crossroads, connect to 18th and Vine, go north on MLK Boulevard and connect to existing trails near the River Front.
It would even intersect with the streetcar and other existing trails.
“I think it’ll be good for downtown Kansas City for people who like to walk, run and bike their bike. I think it’ll be awesome,” Tia Chanel, a jogger, said.
Chanel prefers exercising outdoors. She misses Atlanta’s downtown trail, which the Greenline took inspiration from.
New York City has the highline and so does Toronto.
“The bigger cities have it. Kansas City we’re just a little bit behind the times,” Chanel said.
Her only question is how much will it cost?
“Right now the funding, the timing, is all to be determined,” Hurd said.
The plan will use a lot of existing city rights of way near railroads. But this is all in the very early planning stages.
