OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A pursuit of a possible burglary suspect that started in eastern Jackson County ended midday Tuesday in a crash in Overland Park.
Authorities say the chase began when Grain Valley police attempted to stop a burglary suspect. The suspect would not stop, and the officers began their pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle, a late-model Ford F-150 pickup.
The chase made its way through Jackson County and down Interstate 435, crossing over into Kansas where troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol became involved with the pursuit.
Troopers said the suspect left the interstate near I-435 and Quivira but continued to drive on the city streets in a dangerous manner. The troopers then used a tactical vehicle stop, forcing the pickup off the roadway near the intersection of 127th Street and Nieman Road.
One of the suspects in the pickup was taken to an area hospital to be checked out, but no officers were injured in the pursuit.
