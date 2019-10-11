KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A police chase that began in Kansas ended in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday afternoon near Southwest Boulevard and Washington Street.
According to police dispatch, the suspect was pursued in connection with a drug investigation.
According to a detective who was at the scene on Southwest Boulevard, Kansas Highway Patrol initially tried to stop the suspect in the area of S. 24th Street and Merriam Lane in Kansas City, Kansas. During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle hit a dump truck in that area.
The pursuit then went down to Johnson County, Kansas. KCTV5’s Chopper 5 saw a scene related to the chase in the area of Lamar Avenue and I-35.
The pursuit then continued across the state line into Missouri, so the Kansas City Police Department became involved.
The DEA has said that they fired shots after the suspect put their lives in danger. They said that they pinned the suspect in a containment position and the suspect tried to get out by running into other vehicles, thereby putting lives in danger.
The suspect did sustain non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown whether the suspect got those injuries during one the crashes or whether they were struck by a bullet.
