JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Sunday on East Truman Road. 

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Jason Juszczyk of Independence, Missouri was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

If you recognize any of these individuals, you are asked to contact Detective Cox at 816-541-8017 extension 72231.

