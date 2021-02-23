KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The snow is gone, but a new hazard is left on streets and highways.
Hundreds of potholes and patches of damaged pavement have popped up on both sides of the state line.
In Kansas City, public works crews still had plows on the front of their trucks as they poured patches into fresh craters along East 23rd St.
Maggie Green, a spokesperson for public works, said the city had received more than 400 work orders for potholes through 311.
"We just got done with snow operations," Green said. "We cleaned up the trucks and started on potholes."
Green noted that there seemed to be fewer problem spots, and fewer work requests than in 2020 and 2019. Both years left thousands of rough spots that took months to fix. Green said between May and the end of December 2020, city workers fixed more than 40 thousand potholes.
In January, the city said it had fixed 96 percent of the potholes filed through 311.
If you've hit a pothole and need to file a damage claim with the city, you can do so at this link.
