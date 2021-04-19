OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Public works crews around the metro will be reporting for snow duty in April to salt and clear streets if needed.
In Overland Park, Kansas, crews will be out around at 3 a.m. Tuesday to salt and plow as needed.
In Kansas City, Missouri, public works crews will arrive at 11:30 p.m. Monday to run salt and plow operations as snow accumulates. On Tuesday, the day shift will report to salt and plow as needed.
“They'll be ready to go with salt on the thoroughfares and keep an eye on things and see what's needed,” Overland Park Public Information Officer Meg Ralph said. “The weather can change at the last minute.”
Storm Track 5 is tracking an 80% snow chance that will begin late Monday evening, primarily after midnight, and last through the morning drive on Tuesday.
Wet and slushy roads are expected and some snow is expected to stick on elevated surfaces.
