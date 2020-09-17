KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tonight, the Kansas City Parks and Recreation board had its last public hearing on a new proposal to rename parts of Volker Boulevard, Swope Parkway, and Blue Parkway to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The majority of community members who spoke at the meeting were adamant that renaming a street is not the answer to equality in our city.
Martin Luther King Junior Square Park is one area already dedicated to the civil rights leader.
People who spoke at tonight’s meeting said the park has been forgotten. For example, you can see the tall grass and overflowing trash cans there.
It did just get a big donation from Patrick Mahomes but some say, “If we can’t take care of what we already have then is putting up a new name going to change anything?”
The Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center was as packed as a room can be these days with people patiently waiting for a chance to step up to the mic.
Marla Parker said, “I just find it quite funny that we have Volker street and all those other names and everybody is happy with it, but when it comes to naming a street after a black person it’s, ‘Oh wait a minute. Should we name this street that?’”
Speakers brought up streets dedicated to the civil rights leader in other cities, making sure to point out we have our own problems already.
“Having Dr. King’s name on a street is not a curse to a community,” said Kevin Woolfolk with the SCLC.
Most people who spoke have lived their entire lives in Kansas City, long enough to see schools and parks integrated.
((Ajamu Webster, former Parks board member)) 06:11:50: “But, Dr. King took a bullet for that. Dr. King died for that. He died for us to have the opportunities to do that.”
For some to be in favor of a name change, it will take more effort from the city.
“If in fact you all are going to recommend the name change and put the resources behind it to make sure it’s something we all can be proud of, and it is the example of what to look toward, then I might get on board,” said Emmett Pearson, a community member and developer.
Others say that if you’re against a street in honor of Dr. King, you should ask yourself why.
“When it comes down to naming a street, when it comes down to ‘this might go by my house,’ when it comes down to ‘this might be something I have to drive on,’ when it comes down to that all of a sudden who we really are comes out,” said Ajamu Webster, a former parks board member.
While Kansas City does already have a park in King’s honor, speakers say his legacy shouldn’t be dwindled down to one patch of grass people can easily avoid.
The next step is for the parks and recreation board to set a date to vote on the proposal.
The parks director said she thinks there will be much more community outreach and discussion before they set a date.
