KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One week ago, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office decided not to charge the Kansas City police officer who killed Donnie Sanders, an unarmed Black man.
Tuesday night, that same office gave the public a chance to ask questions about how they investigate use of force.
A spokesman for the office said they’ve had forums like this before in which a member of their use of force team gives a breakdown of the law.
The presentation made was similar to others, however, the questions raised following the presentation indicated the Donnie Sanders case is why many people attended this one.
The forum was arranged before protestors marched to the home of Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker this weekend.
Dion Sankar, the assistant prosecutor leading the forum tonight, spent half an hour discussing the law and the process, but in the Q&A that followed, many asked questions specific to the Dion Sanders case. One questioned how hard they tried to find more civilian witnesses than the two who backed up the officer’s account.
“We not only tried to find other witnesses that night. We tried to find other witnesses right up until the very last moment that the report was published,” Sankar answered. “The family had given us witnesses. They thought they had witnesses with surveillance cameras. We checked all those things. We ran them down, ran them down multiple times.”
Donnie Sanders, age 47, was shot by police near 52nd and Wabash in March of last year. The officer said he followed then eventually stopped Sanders for a traffic infraction. Sanders ran from his car and was shot about one minute into a foot chase. At Tuesday’s forum, several participants remarked that the officer shouldn’t have even chased Sanders for something so minor.
Sankar said the decision to charge is not about police policy. It has to rise to the level of a crime.
“Did the officer’s actions violate the criminal code versus we’ve got concerns about whether or not they were correct in policy or correct in the initial basis for the stop,” Sankar explained of what the scope of such an investigation does and does not entail. “That is extremely frustrating. We’re not insensitive to that at all.”
When announcing her decision on March 1st, the prosecutor said the only “two civilian witnesses [they could find] said Sanders was moving toward the officer and had his arm up and extended toward the officer, when the officer, who was backpedaling, shot.” She added one of those witnesses later said it appeared to be a gun, although, as it turns out, Sanders did not have a weapon.
Many people remarked on things they heard, including, that there were additional witnesses, that there was doorbell video, and that Sanders was shot in the back.
Sankar said they followed up on the first two and found nothing. On that last item, he cleared up some possible confusion.
He said there were no bullet wounds from the officer’s shooting of Sanders to suggest he was shot in the back, however, there was a bullet wound in his back from a previous, unrelated, shooting.
“The wounds were to Donnie’s front,” Sankar explained. “There was a wound to the back of Donnie’s arm, which was consistent with what the two witnesses said, which was that Donnie’s arm was up and pointing towards the officer at the time he was struck. Now, another part that’s there is that there was an old wound to Donnie’s back, and we tried to be very private about that.”
Asked what citizens can do to assist in use of force cases, Sankar said record what you see with your cell phone if you can and contact the prosecutor’s office with any information about witnesses or video.
“Share information with us that you hear, even if you think it’s silly, dated or from your friend that you don’t really trust every Friday night, share it because you just never know,” said Sankar. “Sometimes it doesn’t pan out, but there are times where it may pan out”
In the case of Donnie Sanders, he said, they received calls about video and witnesses that didn’t pan out, but in the case of a homicide investigation, it’s not too late for that to change.
“If you have a video out there, we’re not barred by statute of limitations. If you have another witness that comes forward, please bring it to us,” Sankar said.
Click here to find Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s statement about why she chose not to file charges.
At the bottom of that document is a link to the more detailed investigative report that she sent to Donnie Sanders’ family and a link to the police dash camera video and audio from the night he was killed.
