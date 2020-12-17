KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Providence Medical Center on Thursday morning became the latest Kansas City-area hospital to receive and start administering the newly-approved Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19.
The Kansas City, KS, hospital tweeted out a message featuring two medical professionals---including Chief Medical Officer Sabato Sisillo---talking about how the hospital had recently received the vaccine, and had begun vaccinating their workers.
Providence frontline workers have begun to receive the vaccine for COVID-19. The shot brings us all a glimmer of hope for the future during this holiday season. #vaccine #wearamask #handwashing pic.twitter.com/naOmwZRxyF— ProvidenceSaintJohn (@PMCSJH) December 17, 2020
"I am so proud of the team. The message is that the vaccine is very safe. I was the first one to take it," Sisillo said. "Hopefully we will eventually put an end to the pandemic."
Providence joins several other local hospitals that have received and starting giving doses of the vaccine this week, including St. Luke's Hospital, University of Kansas Health System, Menorah Medical Center and Truman Medical Center, among some others in the region.
