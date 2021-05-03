BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- A metro outdoor music venue is getting a new name as it prepares to welcome guests for the 2021 season.
Azura Credit Union is the new naming rights sponsor for the former Providence Medical Center Amphitheater.
The venue is now known as Azura Amphitheater at 633 N. 130th Street in Bonner Springs.
Transitions to the new name began Monday with the debut of AzuraAmp.com and additional changes will continue through the coming months.
New West Presentations, Inc. will continue to be the managing organization of the amphitheater and assures the same excellent service and memorable events.
