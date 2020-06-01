Shortly after local officials praised what had been a peaceful protest in Kansas City on Sunday, police fired tear gas into the crowd after some demonstrators began lobbing water bottles, law enforcement officials said.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Shortly after local officials praised what had been a peaceful protest in Kansas City on Sunday, police fired tear gas into the crowd after some demonstrators began lobbing water bottles, law enforcement officials said.
A large crowd had gathered at County Club plaza and police had allowed it to slowly dissipate after the city’s 8 p.m. curfew took effect. But police used stronger tactics against the smaller crowd that remained when rocks and water bottles started flying and two television station news vehicles were smashed and set on fire.
Seth HERALD / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration in Detroit, Michigan, on May 29, 2020 over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - The Minneapolis police officer accused of killing a handcuffed African American man was charged with murder on May 29 as authorities declared a curfew after three nights of violent protests left parts of the city in flames.
Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - Violent protests erupted across the United States late on May 29 over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody, with murder charges laid against the arresting Minneapolis officer failing to quell boiling anger.
A vandalized car rests in a Mercedes-Benz of Oakland showroom during in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during protests against the Monday death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A demonstrator passes graffiti in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, May 29, 2020, while protesting the Monday death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Protests continued in Minneapolis where George Floyd, a black man, died while in police custody. Anger boiled over in more than 30 cities Friday, May 29, with some protesters smashing windows, setting vehicles ablaze and clashing with police.
A protester holds his hands up as police officers enter Lafayette Park during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, as the officers keep demonstrators away from the White House during a protest in Washington, U.S. May 30, 2020.
Police officers fire tear gas at protesters near the Colorado state capitol during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. This was the second day of protests in Denver, with more demonstrations planned for the weekend.
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Protesters burn a flag outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
DETROIT, MI - MAY 29: Protesters and Detroit Riot Police officers engage in an escalating series of confrontations in Downtown Detroit following a day of protests for the death of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Floyd, an African American man, died while in police custody on May 25, his death has spurred a nationwide protest movement.
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Protesters set a vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: People hold placards as they rally during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
People gather at Booker T. Washington Park during a racial justice protest in Charlottesville on May 30, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
Police vehicles burn after being set on fire by demonstrators in the Fairfax District as they protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, on May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
Demonstrators smash a police vehicle in the Fairfax District as they protest the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California on May 30, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: A graffiti left along Broadway and 6th. Street where many businesses were vandalized and looted in downtown Los Angeles during Friday night protest of the killing of George Floyd. Downtown on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Demonstrators stand on a smashed police vehicle in the Fairfax District as they protest the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California on May 30, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
People gather to protest in outrage after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the ground with his knee, and the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police actions in Boston, Massachusetts on May 29, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 29: Protesters rally as they march through the streets on May 29, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 29: Protestors rally as they demonstrate outside the St. Louis City Police Headquarters on May 29, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
TOPSHOT - A police officer (L) holds down a protester while another (back) sprays pepper spray as they clash outside the District Four Police station during a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality and racism in the US, including the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 29, 2020. - The Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, a handcuffed African American man, was charged with murder on May 29 as authorities declared a curfew after three nights of violent protests left parts of the city in flames.
TOPSHOT - Protesters help an injured woman after clashing with police officers outside the District Four Police station during a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality and racism in the US, including the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 29, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
Days of intense protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality have spread across the United States.
Police declared the scene an “unlawful assembly” and said the area was clear of activity by midnight.
Kansas City officials imposed a partial curfew and pleaded for calm on Sunday after overnight protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and law enforcement's treatment of blacks devolved into violence that left several businesses damaged and at least 10 people injured.
In response to protests in Kansas City over the weekend, and out of an abundance of caution, the Country Club Plaza will remain closed Monday.
Mayor Quinton Lucas said the curfew would last from 8 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for city parks, downtown, the Westport entertainment district and the County Club Plaza, where officers responded with tear gas Saturday night after protesters smashed windows, burned a police car and threw rocks and bottles at police. People will be subject to arrest if they violate the curfew, which has not been extended beyond Monday morning.
More than 1,000 people participated in Saturday's protest and hundreds more, including U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, gathered Sunday afternoon for another protest.
Lucas and Police Chief Rick Smith vowed to protect peaceful participants, but they said local police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri National Guard would be on hand to try to prevent further violence.
“Peaceful demonstration is not breaking a bunch of windows at a cupcake shop, or raiding through a Gucci store,” Lucas said, adding that he had talked to a black businessman who was among owners trying to assess damage to their businesses on Sunday. “That's not what this is about. What this is about is making sure we can find justice and finding a way to build justice in our community."
Police arrested 85 people and at least 10 people were injured, including two officers who remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday. Smith said every officer on the front lines during the violence was struck by some type of object. A spokesperson for the city's municipal court said 22 citations involving 19 people were issued between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday near the Country Club Plaza.
Oluwatoyin Keji Akinmoladun, 22, of Grandview, an organizer of the protests, said she urged people in the crowds to remain peaceful Saturday but some protesters began throwing objects when police began using tear gas. She also claimed police arrested people who weren't throwing objects, including a man playing a trumpet and another person who was not part of the protest.
“I blame police for the damage,” she said. “No one wants to damage Kansas City, damage a beautiful spot like the Country Club Plaza. But (police) cared a lot more about the Plaza than they do about black people. They didn't want to let us have our First Amendment rights, just worried about getting us off the street. I really wanted a peaceful protest but I can't control everyone."
Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said flash bangs were used, but he could not confirm reports from some protesters that rubber bullets also were used.
Gov. Mike Parson called up the National Guard on Saturday to respond to violence throughout the state, if needed. Smith said he asked for National Guard troops for Kansas City to help officers who are stretched thin by the protests.
Violence also erupted overnight Saturday in Ferguson, the St. Louis suburb that's name has been synonymous with the police treatment of blacks since the 2014 fatal shooting of a black teenager, Michael Brown, by a white police officer. Seven officers were injured after being hit with rocks, bottles or fireworks and at least 11 police and fire vehicles were damaged, as was the Ferguson police headquarters and many businesses, said Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County police department.
A “significant amount” of gunfire was heard in the area of the protests throughout the night, but no arrests were made, Granda said.
Protests were held Sunday in Springfield, Columbia and Boonville, with no immediate reports of violence.
The Missouri cities joined dozens around the country where protests were held over the death Monday of Floyd, who was black and handcuffed when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground during an arrest as Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving. The officer, Derek Chauvin, and three others who took part in the arrest were fired, and Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three officers haven't been charged.
Akinmoladun said many black residents believe Kansas City police wrongfully shot and killed three black men in recent months and they want such shootings to end.
“We want (police) to understand that we will keep protesting,” she said. “We are here and we are watching and if these shootings continue, we will be back.”
