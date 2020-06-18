KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City VA is getting a lot of backlash following allegations of mistreatment towards black employees and veterans.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Greg Payne spoke with a former VA employee and members of local organizations who are fighting for change.
“I had a white nurse 30 years younger than myself kick me in the rear end and call me a tar baby,” said Charmayne Brown.
Charmayne Brown is just one of many present and past black staff members of the Kansas City VA who is speaking out on racial injustice within their system.
Brown
My chief of service referred to me as aunt Jemima, then he walks over to me and thumps my silk scarf and calls it a dew rag
Brown, who stopped working for the VA after nearly 17 years, said her stories and complaints fell on deaf ears within the VA administration.
However, she hopes now it will lead to change.
Earlier this week, several protesters stood in front of the VA and expressed concerns.
Problems Attorney Rebecca Randles said she’s been hearing and fighting for, for nearly 10 years.
“We would like to see the United States government conduct a complete review of the Veterans Administration from top to bottom because of the systemic racism that’s happening there,” said Randles.
While attorney Randles continues to fight for that to happen, various KC organizations who complained to the VA back in March plan to keep speaking up.
“No one deserves to come into a work environment and feel as if that environment is hostile,” said Dr. Rodney Williams with NAACP KC.
“This is what we have been ignoring: racism still exists and we must stand as a nation together and continue to fight,” said Dr. Vernon Howard, President of Southern Christian Leadership Conference KC.
A hospital spokesperson told KCTV5 News on Monday the KC VA is proud of its diverse culture and does not tolerate discrimination,
With that being said, protesters say they’ll continue standing outside the VA every Monday morning until change happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.