Footage of a Kansas City officer kneeling on the back of a pregnant Black woman sparks ongoing protest

Protesters upset by social media videos of Kansas City police arresting a pregnant woman have now occupied the lawn in front of City Hall for more than five days.

 Charlie Riedel/AP

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Protestors who have been camping outside of Kansas City, Missouri, City Hall have said they are now leaving after 21 days.

“After a historic 21-day occupation at KC City Hall, The People’s City is declaring a ceasefire as talks have begun with public officials regarding the reimagination of public safety and divesting funds from law enforcement,” the group said in an Instagram post Friday night.

Protestors camped in front of city hall after some advocates questioned the way a Kansas City police officer arrested a pregnant woman on September 30th.

The group also posted their victory list.

The group says this is still only the beginning, saying if they don't see change, they will be back.

