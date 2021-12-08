JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A number of people gathered at 18th and The Paseo during President Biden’s visit today, blocks away from where the president spoke.
Many people came out to witness President Joe Biden in Kansas City as he promoted his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
“We are excited that he’s here and we’re excited that he gets to see our wonderful city of Kansas City,” says Lily Aktaa, a Biden supporter.
“I just want the mayor, Senator Cleaver, and of course President Biden to know that in my heart is a special place for them,” said another Biden supporter.
A couple of Trump supporters were present, hoping the bill will provide change for Kansas City.
“I took the day off from work and wanted to show my support even though Trump should be our president. But, Biden is in charge so I guess I’ll live with that for the next couple of years,” said Todd Bryan, a Trump supporter.
The largest group waiting to see the president was members of the Ethiopian and African community here in Kansas City.
“We want Joe Biden to know that we Ethiopians and Africans are going to be wherever he is going, reminding him that we are everywhere in the United States,” said Henak Tekeste, a protestor.
The president has seen such groups in the past during many of his visits around the country.
They are protestors who say they don’t want the U.S. to interfere in the long fight between the Ethiopian government and the rebels.
“Leave us alone. Hands off Ethiopia. Hands off Africa. No more war. No more sanctions. No more supporting terrorist organizations. That’s what we are saying,” said Tekeste.
The president did pass through the area of the 18th and Vine District and, as he left, the crowd erupted with a mix of cheers and chants.
