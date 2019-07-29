KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Protestors are expected to take to the streets in downtown Kansas City later Monday morning demanding something be done about the recent property tax increases in Jackson County.
Monday is the last day to file an appeal with the county to attempt to lower homeowner’s tax bill.
Protestors want that deadline extended though.
Today is the last day to file an appeal for Jackson County property tax assessments. Protestors are hoping the county extends the deadline for appeals, and passes a plan to cap increases at 14%. pic.twitter.com/w0YaZ6PdJO— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) July 29, 2019
Protestors plan to march from Truman Road and Oak Street and end at the Jackson County Courthouse.
They want the board of equalization to pass a plan to cap assessment increases at 14%.
There are still questions about how the assessments were determined and whether they were fair.
State representatives have formed a special committee to investigate property taxes both in Jackson County and in the St. Louis area.
A class action lawsuit is underway arguing this assessment was discriminatory and breaks the law.
