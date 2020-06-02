KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The fifth day of protesting started peaceful once again with a few dozen people around 3 p.m.

Police closed down J.C. Nichols Parkway again around 3 p.m. because they felt the crowd was large enough.

Our Betsy Webster was near Mill Creek Park just after 4:30 p.m. and stated she saw around 50-100 protesters at the park.

I’m back at the Plaza. Counting 50-100 people at the park. Planning to head up there after a media interview availability with Police Chief. Will be asking about protestors who say they e been seriously injured by police response. 1 pic.twitter.com/ECGwEQQYA2 — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) June 2, 2020

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said police were taking a different approach to protesters. Just before 5 p.m., Police started blocking the street near the park, but no officers were seen flanking J.C. Nichols Parkway face-to-face with protesters.

At 5 p.m., everything was still peaceful.

A different approach to protestors from @kcpolice tonight. Police have street blocked but no officers flanking JC Nichols Pkwy face-to-face w ppl in park. @QuintonLucasKC explains below. — 50-100 people gathered in park. Everything quiet. Not even hearing chanting. https://t.co/YrTR7zAuRr pic.twitter.com/9iA791lveY — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) June 2, 2020

Mayor Lucas and Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief Rick Smith both spoke at the 6 p.m. briefing. Mayor Lucas started off the briefing with breaking news talking about a new coronavirus cluster at Aspen Paper Product.

Here are some I@ages from JC Nichols Fountain from less than an hour ago. Just before 6pm. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/dsWKGffSEl — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) June 2, 2020

Around 6:10 p.m., police could be seen in their helmets and protective gear. Before that, police were not present, and they were on standby.

As protesters started to crowd the streets, officers walked down from west 46th Terrace and did form a line.

Police in their helmets and protective gear were out of sight all afternoon until a few minutes ago when the crowd spilled into the street. At that point the officers walked down from W 46th Terrace and formed this line. https://t.co/sIobNnho92 pic.twitter.com/uJZuVTIaML — Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) June 2, 2020

Things were pretty chill here on the Plaza. People took a knee. ⁦@kcpolice⁩ we’re taking a different approach of not having officers flanking protestors. Then just after 6, some protestors got into the closed street and bunch of additional officers arrived. ⁦@KCTV5⁩ pic.twitter.com/W0FboGcelQ — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) June 2, 2020

A large group of water and snacks were found across the street from Rye under a tree.

Hot day on Plaza. Ppl brought water, put it all in one communal place. Protestors said last night police dumped jugs of milk they brought for tear gas. ⁦@kcpolice⁩ say they dumped them because ppl were throwing full jugs at officers. ⁦@KCTV5⁩ pic.twitter.com/stemS21uO8 — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) June 2, 2020

As peaceful protesters continued, police reduced their presence around 6:30 p.m. and protesters could be seen on the sidewalk.

6:30pm, police have gone back to reducing their visible presence. Officer no longer flanking st across from protestors like past days. That changed briefly at 6ish but now back to how it was before. pic.twitter.com/Co13QQvWd3 — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) June 2, 2020

Sargent Jake Becchina with Kansas City police reiterated what we were seeing at the 7 p.m. briefing. He said that no officers were standing on the front lines tonight and no officers have guns.

Becchina highlighted that around 40 faith-based leaders asked to pray with officers for safety for the officers and for the protesters.

“For safety and for wisdom on both sides of this,” Sargent Becchina said.

Reverend John Modstmiles is the pastor of the Morning Star Church located at 27th and Wabash right across the street from KCPD East Patrol. He has been working with KCPD for years and also spoke at the 7 p.m. briefing.

“We are concerned about the protesters and the police officers. We want peace, we want this to be a peaceful night,” Pastor Modstmiles said.

“We plan for it to be over, and I mean over, I mean over,” Pastor Modstmiles said.

Becchina also noted he heard something he had not heard all weekend. He heard over police radio that an organizer told one of their officers what their plan was for tonight and where they were going to walk.

“We just had a conversation back and forth with the group about what they are planning to do,” an officer told Becchina over police radio.

“To me that shows a little bit of evolution,” Sargent Becchina said.

Around 7:25 p.m., our Amy Anderson was in Overland Park where a small group of protesters gathered near 135th and Nall.

In the 8 p.m. briefing, Sargent Becchina said a small group of officers made their way up the street because some protesters started to walk into the street. This lasted for only a few minutes.

Protesters for a second time walked into the street and police again walked up, then protesters went back to the sidewalk only lasting for a few minutes again.

Sargent Becchina continued and said they have only made around five arrests tonight and all of those were non-violent. There has also been no deployment of any spray or gas at this time.

Police are following two small groups in the area of Broadway and Main. They are making sure all protesters stay on the sidewalk and do not interfere with traffic.