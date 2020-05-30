KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- #BlackLivesMatter protesters returned to J.C. Nichols Fountain for another round of protests on Saturday.
The protesters began gathering sometime around 3 p.m.
Around 6 p.m., the KCPD said there were 400 to 500 people present. That number is a bit more than Friday's protest, which was about 300 people.
Out of that number of people, a handful were arrested.
KCTV5's Greg Payne said he saw some protesters throw water and Gatorade bottles at the police.
The Plaza closed at 4 p.m. in anticipation of the protest and some stores, like Tiffany's and Sephora, boarded up their storefronts in case things took a destructive turn.
So far, things seem to be under control.
Protesters could be heard chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace."
