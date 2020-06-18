SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) – Some community members are demanding answers after a Pettis County deputy shot and killed a 25-year-old woman during a traffic stop in Sedalia.
The sheriff is asking the community for patience as the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates.
Meanwhile, protesters question the circumstances surrounding Hannah Fizer’s death.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, protesters gathered outside of the Pettis County Courthouse and marked around it before making their way across the street to gather outside the sheriff’s office.
“What was her name? Hannah! What do we want? Justice!” they chanted.
“That was my best friend,” Taylor Browder said. “She didn’t deserve this.”
“She was very loved,” said Anne Fizer, her cousin.
There is now a memorial for Hannah Fizer where she was shot and killed by a deputy on Saturday, June 13. The deputy told investigators Fizer ran a red light near Thompson Boulevard and Broadway and refused to immediately pullover. The deputy said Fizer stated she was armed and going to shoot him.
Her friend Skiler Holbert said, “I didn’t believe it when they first said it. I don’t believe it now. It’s already came out that she didn’t have a gun, which we already knew -- those of us who knew her.”
“It did not add up,” said Jessica Fizer, another cousin of hers. “It seemed off. The thought of her ever carrying a gun blew my mind. The fact that they would say she would threaten a cop absolutely blew my mind.”
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that investigators did not find a gun in the car Fizer was driving. A nearby business did have surveillance cameras near the location of the shooting. We are told that video was shared with investigators, but it’s unclear what it recorded. There is no dash or body camera video.
“The deputies need body cams, dash cams, accountability when they pull that gun,” said protester Richard Thomas.
“There is plenty of money for cameras, it’s just the priority for cameras is way down on the sheriff’s list,” said Mike Branz.
Sheriff Kevin Bond said Pettis County deputies did have cameras for about a year three years ago.
“We had a hard drive failure that took out not only the data but also the operating system that is needed to be able to download, store, and replay the videos from the body cameras,” explained Sheriff Bond.
Bond said they were unable to budget to replace the technology since then.
While the investigation continues, the deputy who shot Fizer is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure. That officer’s name has not been made public.
“Ultimately, the prosecuting attorney will make the determination about whether the shooting was justified or not,” Bond said.
“I’m praying for her mom and dad,” said Jessica Fizer. “I’m praying that justice is served. I believe God is going to have his hand over this whole situation.”
The Pettis County Sheriff wrote an open letter to the community, saying a deputy who was not involved in the shooting or shooting investigation has had his photo and name shared online and is receiving threats.
I need your help. We are in the midst of dealing with a tragic event in the death of Hannah Fizer, and my prayers go out to her family and friends. But the onslaught of shock, commercial media coverage, social media outcry, and raw emotion is beginning to devolve into a dangerous situation for our community.
Last night, the criminal element among us ramped up its efforts to begin its own version of “Social Justice.” One of my deputies, not involved whatsoever with the shooting or its investigation, has been singled out and targeted for harassment, stalking, and has been threatened with serious assault. His name and photograph is posted on social media, and calls for his child to be harmed are rampant. There are lies circulating about both him and Hannah with this. The truth does not matter to the instigators, and unsuspecting people are being sucked into the hatred. We are beginning to see people who are willing to resort to criminal behavior and taking advantage of this situation to turn it into social chaos.
It does not stop there. Deputies addresses are being circulated, there are calls for both me and the Chief of Police to resign or be thrown out of office, and last night I received an extortion email to release my name and home address on social media if I do not comply with unreasonable demands. Your Pettis County Prosecutor is also receiving pressure and threats from fringe elements to take actions based on people’s feelings, not the truth. Careless activities have been occurring around the Pettis County Courthouse complex and in the downtown Sedalia area. Do you want this to continue and cause irrevocable harm to our community?
Are you willing to allow Pettis County to become the test project for some Social Justice experiment for Rural America? I certainly hope not. Our nation is facing difficult times, and we are facing a difficult issue right here in our hometown. But it is important to remember that we must have faith in the American Way, and not allow this type of Social In-Justice to establish a stronghold here.
I am the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of this County. You have vested in me the authority to “quell and suppress assaults and batteries, riots, routs, affrays, and insurrections…” I will carry this out to the best of my ability and continue to do what I believe is in the best interest of our community. I will not tolerate criminal behavior nor allow your properties to be damaged.
I need every person’s help in doing this. I need you to think rationally and not just with emotion. We are all hurting and we need time to heal. I need you to stand with me and not tolerate unreasonable behavior. I need you to step up to support and defend the rule of law. And most of all, I need for us to communicate with each other and live together peaceably. We are the Land of the Free, and the Home of the Brave. Let’s keep it that way.
My door has and remains open to every one of you. Please do not allow a small but aggressive element that has reared its ugly head to take that from you.
- Sheriff Kevin C. Bond”
