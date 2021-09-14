LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- For the second night in a row, protesters gathered in Lawrence at the University of Kansas fraternity Phi Kappa Psi following a report of a sexual assault.
Protesters say they want to make sure reports of sexual assault are thoroughly investigated and perpetrators are held accountable if they committed a crime. Members of the crowd are also showing support for the person who reported they were sexually assaulted at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.
“You can see the tremendous amount of support for her tonight,” protester Emeline Hutton said. “It shows that at KU, we Jayhawks, our community does not tolerate this.”
On Tuesday, protesters chanted “We believe her,” “Yes means yes and no means no,” and “Ban Phi Psi!” They took down tape that surrounded the lawn at Phi Kappa Psi. They marched up the front lawn and stood on the front steps of the fraternity for a second night.
“To show support for all of the Jane Does and John Smith’s out there who have experienced sexual violence and trauma,” Protester McKinley Callin said.
Lawrence Police confirmed they are aware of a possible sexual assault. A police spokesperson said, “In order to protect the privacy of victims, we do not comment or provide details about sexual assault incidents or their associated investigations.”
The spokesperson said on Monday private security personnel used OC (pepper) spray on protesters before Lawrence Police arrived at the protest.
No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.
According to a written statement from Phi Kappa Si, the allegations involve a “new undergraduate member” and reportedly happened at the chapter house on Saturday, Sept. 11.
A spokesperson for the University of Kansas said:
“The university takes seriously all allegations of sexual violence and has robust processes to investigate such allegations. We encourage anyone who has experienced sexual violence to contact law enforcement or the university’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX to initiate an investigation. Additionally, the university has multiple resources available to assist individuals who have experienced sexual violence. We encourage students to contact the university’s CARE Coordinator if they or someone they know has experienced sexual violence.”
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, more than 15,000 people had signed an online petition to ban Phi Kappa Psi from the University of Kansas campus.
“I’m a recent graduate and I have known many people on campus that have experienced sexual assault and rape and no one really listens,” protester Maddie Clark said. “I think it really important we address this issues on campus and see that people are held accountable.”
If you are a survivor of sexual assault, there are resources available. Anyone can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE.
The KU Public Safety Office provided the following list of resources for sexual assault survivors in Lawrence:
For Crime Reporting:
KU Public Safety Office: (785) 864-5900
Lawrence Police Department: (785) 832-7509
For Title IX Reporting:
KU Office of Civil Rights and Title IX: (785) 864-6414
For Counseling and Advocacy:
KU Counseling and Psychological Services: (785) 864-2277
KU CARE Coordinator: (785) 864-9255
Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center: (785) 843-8985
For Medical Treatment and Sexual Assault Examination:
LMH Health: 785-505-6162
