KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City residents are pushing back against Operation Legend.
Earlier this week we learned federal agents are coming to Kansas City. The White House says it’s to combat violent crime in KC.
On Friday, there was a protest downtown right outside KCPD headquarters.
They were there to protest the agents being sent to KC as a federal occupation.
Protesters also called for the dismissal and resignation of Chief Rick Smith. The majority of their conversations focused on what they believe is his inability to lead.
Members from the Latinx community, Urban League of KC, and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference spoke against the chief and the deployment of federal agents. They said we would not need federal agents if the chief was doing his job.
We’ve reached out to KCPD and the mayor’s office about the protests. We’re waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.