KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- During Friday’s protest in front of City Hall, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas signed the demands protestors have been asking for.
Some of those demands include community control over the KCPD, a restrictive policy against force -- including multi-step de-escalation procedures -- and that police engage with community representatives.
With the protests, you never know what’s going to happen.
As of 4 p.m., the area in front of City Hall that was once filled with protesters had become relatively empty. At one point in time, protesters were even past the police tape and were face to face with law enforcement.
There were moments where protesters were chanting for Police Chief Rick Smith and laying on the ground in demonstration. That all happened moments after Mayor Lucas signed the demands protesters have been asking for.
“I’m thinking about the brother right now on 82nd and Troost,” Lucas said. “I’m thinking about the brother right now who stays off Blue Ridge; that’s who we’re fighting for. We fight so they can live. We fight so they can breath. We fight so they can read. We fight so they can bird watch.”
The next step is that signed set of demands will make its way to other community leaders and eventually right to the KCPD.
Friday's protest was the first time one began downtown instead of the Plaza.
The protesters outside City Hall were right near KCPD headquarters and the Jackson County courthouse.
After filling the steps of the courthouse, they then moved toward the police headquarters where members of the National Guard stood in a line.
Many protestors laid down on the ground while chanting, “Don’t shoot” and “Justice now.”
Several people we spoke to who were in the crowd are encouraged that the Board of Police Commissioners approved multiple new oversight measures in an emergency closed-session meeting on June 4. They want to see more accountability.
Protesters chose today’s original protest location to reach people in positions of power.
“We could come to the footsteps of our mayor, the police department, also the courthouse to let them know our voices will he heard,” said Johnathan Dyer, a volunteer medic.
“They have no choice but to look as they are working,” said Daquon McGee. “You can’t silence when they are right out your back door.”
“Powerful to see people look straight to police to say, ‘We want change,’” said Nimu Mbogori, who is encouraging a protesters’ roll vote. “The only way we are going to get it is if we come together. I also saw how the police came and protested with other protesters, so that was beautiful to see how two groups came together.”
Several people set up a tent near the downtown protest and encouraged anyone who is not registered to vote to do so.
While members of the Black Lives Matter protests are pleased with the mayor’s steps to bring about change, they said they want to make sure true change takes place.
“While the mayor signed it, the action is not over,” said Zavier Jones. “White people across the country -- not only white people -- people of every race, need to stand together with black people and fight for their rights.”
