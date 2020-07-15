DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - Last month the KC Freedom Project protested in front of the Jackson County, Missouri Courthouse asking for change in the local legal system. Fast forward to Wednesday and they’ve crossed state lines with the same message.
Three buses filled with protesters from Topeka, Wichita and Kansas City.
People protesting were speaking for people that are serving jail time because of what’s been called a, “corrupt judicial system”, and inmates who have been wrongfully convicted.
“There used to be a time when somebody walk up to you and say, ‘I didn’t do it. I’m innocent.’ You look at them and say, ‘yea right.’ You can’t do that no more,” one protester said.
KC Freedom Project wants prosecutors to take accountability and be more transparent. They also want all claims of wrongful convictions independently reviewed.
“Injustice anywhere impacts all of us,” protester Tijuana Hardwell said.
During the protest in Missouri, protesters specifically called out former Jackson County Prosecutor Amy McGowan saying she has several wrongful convictions under her belt.
She went on to be a prosecutor in Douglas County, Kansas and resigned last year after Ricky Kidd was exonerated from a double murder and freed from prison after 23 years. Kc Freedom Project wants all of her cases both in Missouri and Kansas reviewed. Including a case that influenced folks in Wichita to join the fight.
“The Albert Wilson case hits home being that he was a young man from Wichita, Kansas and just to see him be wrongfully convicted,” Hardwell said.
Wilson now 24, was a former KU student sentenced to 147 months in prison, in 2019. He was found guilty by a jury of raping a then 17-year-old girl he met at a bar near KU. Prosecutor Amy McGowan was part of that case as well
Wilson has a new hearing set for August in Lawrence.
The Douglas County Prosecutors Office sent KCTV5 News a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Conviction integrity units are designed to review cases when new evidence comes to light that demonstrates that the defendant is not the person who committed the crime. The policies and procedures in my office serve this purpose even though we do not have a formal conviction integrity unit. For this office, conviction integrity begins the moment a police report is submitted. The law only requires that there be probable cause to support a charge, but I refuse to bring the upheaval and anxiety associated with charges into someone's life if there isn't strong evidence of their guilt. For me, that means looking to see if there is evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. And if new information comes to light that causes me to doubt the strength of a pending case, I dismiss it.
All defendants are entitled to an appeal and, in certain cases, post-conviction motions to challenge their convictions. These claims are carefully scrutinized by appellate attorneys and the courts to ensure that the trial is fair and the conviction is sound. If I learn of an irrefutable error after conviction, I work to resolve it and make sure that no defendant serves an illegal or incorrect sentence.
These procedures and our open-file policy is a large part of why the KU Project for Innocence informed me that a conviction integrity unit is not a good fit for our office when I looked into founding one. And if I learned that new evidence has come to light in a case after conviction, I'd immediately review that case. I also never oppose a request to test DNA or other physical evidence if that test is possible.
Amy McGowan served Douglas County for 15 years, prosecuting some of the most serious and challenging cases in this office. During the time she worked for me, I knew her as a tough but ethical prosecutor who always championed and supported victims. I have conducted ethics investigations for the Disciplinary Administrator’s Office for more than a decade, and I would never employ an attorney I believed to be unethical. Amy never did anything in the time that she worked in this office that led me to question her ethics.
Amy was relieved of her caseload in 2013 because she was exhausted from prosecuting a series of difficult, complex cases. Her exhaustion led her to make some mistakes at trial, and she needed a break from the courtroom to recover and regroup. I assigned her to charging cases and relieved her of her supervisory duties to allow her to concentrate on those cases. When she felt ready, I put her back in the courtroom. She returned to courtroom work until her retirement in the fall of 2019.
The Kidd case was prosecuted in Missouri over 20 years ago, before I’d ever met or employed Amy. The judge that reviewed the case found a Brady violation, meaning that Amy failed to disclose certain information to the defense. These violations can be inadvertent, and courts do not consider the prosecutor’s intent when figuring out if a violation happened. A Brady violation does not automatically mean the prosecutor acted unethically. That is a decision for the Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel. To my knowledge, she has never been disciplined for her work.
At this time, my office has not been presented with any claims of innocence to investigate by anyone that Amy has prosecuted. Many of Amy’s cases have been reviewed by the Kansas Court of Appeals and Supreme Court to ensure the convictions are sound. Some of her cases are still pending before those courts, and they will be thoroughly reviewed when they come up for decision.
