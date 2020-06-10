KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Sixteen days after George Floyd died in police custody, another group of protesters brings their call for change to the courthouse.
The KC Freedom Project is calling for reform of the prosecutor’s office. They say police departments are only part of the problem for inequality in our justice system.
They want changes made to the Jackson County Conviction Integrity Unit. They say right now the unit will only consider reviewing cases that have newly discovered evidence.
This group says the prosecutor’s office needs to be open to the idea that some convictions are wrong due to human mistakes, misconduct and biases from police and prosecutors.
They also want independent reviewers to look at all cases.
Exonerated death row inmate Reggie Griffin spoke about his case and how not much has changed since he was wrongfully convicted back in 1998.
The group also wants Jean Peters Baker to review every case prosecuted by former prosecutor Amy McGowen. She was the prosecutor in Ricky Kidd’s case -- the man exonerated from a double murder last year and released from prison after 23 years behind bars.
There are several other speakers lined up to speak outside the Jackson County Courthouse. We’ll tell you about those coming up in our later newscasts.
