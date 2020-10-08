KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Today was the first time we heard from 25-year-old Deja Stallings.
She is the pregnant woman shown in video being arrested last week by the KCPD, which sparked outrage.
Stallings stood at a podium right in front of KC City Hall and had to leave the microphone early when she became overcome with emotion.
“I am trying to stay strong,” Stallings said.
It was a tough moment as the soon-to-be mother tried to describe what happened on Sept. 30.
That night, cameras were rolling when an Stallings was arrested by a KCPD officer at 35th and Prospect.
Police said they were called there for a large fight. When they tried to arrest a man, they said Stallings tried to free him and grabbed an officer in the process.
We do not have video of that moment.
What we do see is an officer who appears to put a knee into her back.
However, police say the officer took care and wasn’t trying to hurt her.
“KCPD wants to believe that they are the victim but they are not,” Stallings said.
It was an arrest that has been seen around the globe and is now being reviewed by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office ad the KCPD.
“Our internal review is looking for any policy violations, any procedural violations, anything we could have done better, which we do in many, many cases like this,” said Sergeant Jacob Becchina with the KCPD.
For Stallings, that night will be a moment she’ll never forget no matter what happens.
“My baby girl has not even been born yet but she is the victim of the police,” Stallings said.
According to her attorney, she has been getting frequent checkups on the baby. As of right now, baby Dsyre is staying strong.
