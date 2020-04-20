KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Local police departments are getting a helping hand staying safe on the job thanks to a large shipment of protective masks.
The Fraternal Order of Police received 60,000 masks Monday morning and expect to get 10,000 more later this week.
They'll be used to protect first responders in the Kansas City area and across the region.
"We're going to send 50,000 masks statewide to police officers and firefighters throughout the whole state. We have some departments in south Missouri," Fraternal Order of Police President Brad Lemon said. "They've been working this whole time without masks, and we're going to try to get out as many masks as possible so that they can be safe."
Lemon says these masks can decide between life or death for first responders.
"That's the problem. It's not just our health, it's our family's health, and our moms and dads, like everybody else. We don't get to quarantine in place. The option for us isn't to stay home and wait for this to pass, we have to go out and do our jobs still," he said.
Lemon says they're trying to secure funding to obtain another 100,000 masks in the coming weeks.
