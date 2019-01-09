KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – With half a year and 3/8 of a baseball season still to go, a popular name is continuing to emerge for the Royals first round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.
Bobby Witt Jr. has now appeared in multiple 2019 mock drafts as the Kansas City Royals first-round pick.
Witt is from Colleyville, Texas which is near smack dab in the middle of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro. And, if you’re interested, two hours from Patrick Mahomes hometown of Tyler.
Much like Mahomes, Witt is the son of a MLB pitcher baring the same name.
Witt’s father Bobby Witt Sr. played 16 seasons in the big leagues. His most notable moment came in 1994 when he threw a near no-hitter against the Royals.
Greg Gagne was called safe off a bunt in sixth inning but replay later showed he was out. That was the only hit in that game for the Royals.
Junior though plays a different position on the diamond, he’s a shortstop.
According to Perfect Game, Witt is the complete package and is the number one prospect in the country.
Standing at 6’1” and 185 pounds Perfect Game says he plays outstanding defense. Witt has a ten-yard split of 1.54 and can rocket the ball at 92 mph on the infield. Compared to other shortstops, the fastest shortstop to first base throw in 2016 was by Astro Carlos Correa at 92.9 mph.
According to Perfect Game, his throw is equipped with quick hands and the ability to throw the ball at all angles.
At the plate, he continues to be phenom.
According to his scouting report, the right-handed hitter has loose hands in swing, can extend and put a thunderbolt behind a baseball.
The numbers on his swing confirm that report. He has an exit velocity of 100 mph. For the average prospect his age, the exit velocity is 81. Compared to major leaguers that puts his numbers around OF Tony Kemp and just a tick behind Royal OF Billy Hamilton.
As far as his mindset as a ball player, Witt is fresh off winning MVP honors at the Pan American Championship in Panama. That performance elevated the US 18 and Under squad to a gold medal.
Baseball America and Johnathan Mayo of MLB.com have both built mock drafts with the Royals taking Witt.
Right now, he is committed to the University of Oklahoma, his father’s alma matter.
