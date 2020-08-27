JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County prosecutor will announce charges this afternoon in the Westwood Apple Market shooting, in which a man in a disguise shot and killed a grocery store manager and shot a customer. The case has gone unsolved since 2003.
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe will address the public at 2 p.m. Thursday to announce the charges.
A man wearing a black top hat, fake beard, medium-length black coat and black pants walked into the Apple Market Grocery store on Mission Road Aug. 15, 2003, and tried to rob the store with a handgun, police said.
The man grabbed a female cashier, who called for help. The store's manager, Ray Ninemire, came out to help the woman. He was shot and killed by the suspect.
The man then calmly walked toward the exit, shooting a customer who was entering the store, according to police. He was last seen walking east from the store along West 47th Street, and then north on Lloyd Street into Kansas City, KS.
