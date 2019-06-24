OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Johnson County District Attorney has determined there will be no charges filed in the case of shooting at an Overland Park store that left a robbery suspect dead.
In a statement released Monday, District Attorney Steve Howe said that the June 10 incident was a “valid exercise of self-defense” as described under Kansas law.
During the attempted robbery earlier this month at the Boost Mobile store near 76th Street and Metcalf Avenue, the suspect, later identified as Raytown resident Deshawn Brim, entered the business brandishing a gun.
According to police reports, a clerk in the store produced a handgun and engaged in a gun battle with Brim, who was killed when he attempted to jump over the counter at the store to get to the clerk.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
