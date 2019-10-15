KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City leaders are hoping to add two hotels to the Country Club Plaza.
The project is still early in the planning stages, but the potential amount of $80 million has taxpayers talking.
"They want to sit up here and build these hotels ... that’s not cool. There’s 80 hotels down here, what do you need $80 million more of our tax money," said Robert Washington.
"I think we need to level it out and allow people from all different cultures and financial backgrounds to be able to be sustainable in the city. I think the luxury stuff is getting ridiculous," said Tammy Whitaker, another concerned citizen.
To be clear, $80 million is not what the taxpayer would be on the hook for, but the ordinance for the project indicates the funds would come from taxable industrial revenue bonds.
Kansas City council members Katheryn Shields and Eric Bunch sponsored the plan, which locates the two hotels and parking area on the south side of West 46th Street between Broadway and Wornall Road.
"Obviously, keeping the Plaza a vibrant place to be is pretty important for our city," resident Michael Allmon said.
"Doesn’t really bother me too much if they did hopefully it brings more people to the city," Steve Thomsen said.
But people’s opinions quickly changed when they learned, based on the ordinance, that the money comes with a public tax burden.
"If that’s the case my opinion changes on that I rather that be privately funded," Thomsen said.
"I’m not really in favor of using tax incentives or tax money to go about doing it but I like to see the plaza stay vibrant," Allmon said.
"That sounds huge, sounds huge. I don’t know what $80 million will buy anymore. I really don’t," Cynthia Bohaty said.
But, Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCTV5 News the project isn’t even set in stone and that it shouldn’t come at any cost to the taxpayers.
"There is no money coming from taxpayer sources to directly fund this. The question on the bond obligation is to what extent is the city pledging its full faith in credit in connection with the lending?" Lucas questioned.
If the project goes through, the only property impacted will be a nearby Commerce Bank, which bank employees say will be torn down and moved near the Cheesecake Factory.
