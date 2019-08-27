SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Nolan Sprague faced a challenging year after life threw him a devastating curveball.
He was a pitcher for Mill Valley High School, going into his senior year in 2018, when he dove into a pool at the end of summer and fractured his neck. He became paralyzed from the chest down.
His father, Kevin Sprague, said talking to his son about the future was heartbreaking.
“That's the saddest conversation I've had with him so far, and it wasn't a long one because he was still very groggy and sleepy, but in the brief moment that he was awake that was the one thing that he brought up ... was baseball,” he said.
Nolan’s mom, Carmen Sprague, said the weeks after the accident were a tough adjustment period.
“The first few days, the first month even, is just a loss, you know,” she said. “You’re just kind of lost. You have different plans going in your head and then all of a sudden you’re shoved into this new life.”
The Spragues’ new lives began at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado. It’s a rehab facility that specializes in spinal cord and brain injuries.
Nolan Sprague worked for a few months to try to get any sensation or movement to the rest of his body. His training as an athlete proved to be helpful in his mental and physical recovery.
“In baseball there are a lot of life lessons, like you fail more than you succeed so you have to kind of keep on going,” he said. “I think that’s also it’s helped me kind of go through everything just because baseball is taught me a lot of life stuff too, so it’s kind of help me look on the other side of things.”
When Nolan Sprague returned home he started more therapy, went back to school and watched his teammates become regional champions from the dugout.
“Still being around baseball was pretty big thing because I don’t know what else I would’ve done because most of my friends play baseball, so they would’ve been out doing baseball and I really wouldn’t have had anything to do,” he said.
After graduation, Nolan Sprague’s weeks are spent in physical therapy. He goes to Next Step Kansas City for stimulation treatment and core balance work. He also visits MidAmerica Rehabilitation for strength training.
Nolan Sprague is taking the year off from school to focus on his recovery. Doctors told him the most progress will be made in the first two years after the accident. He already has use of his arms and hands again, and can wiggle his toes. Nolan’s mother says she can start to notice when he flexes his legs.
“With any spinal cord injury, there are little victories and you have to learn how to celebrate each one of them,” Carmen Sprague said.
She says the family is able to afford therapy from donations the Shawnee baseball community raised over the past year. People also donated time and resources to remodel the family’s basement to act as an accessible apartment.
The Spragues are able to comfortably drive with Nolan Sprague in an accessible van provided by the Kansas City Royals charity, “C” You In The Major Leagues Foundation.
Nolan Sprague said he’s focusing on gaining more strength so he can learn to drive again and gain back some independence.
His mother said she understands how her son is feeling and wants to help him become able to live on his own.
“We’re going to keep him moving forward and keep getting him more independent and get him out of the house because that’s the next step. That’s what supposed to happen,” she said. “It’s not that I don’t want him here, but it is the next up it’s a natural next step.”
Nolan Sprague hopes his next step is back onto the baseball field.
“I thought maybe, maybe coaching somewhere because I have a lot of baseball knowledge and I like being around baseball,” he said.
He will post more updates about his recovery on #TeamNolan Facebook page.
