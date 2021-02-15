KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We know the extreme winter weather will cause financial hardships for many in the metro.
KCTV5 Stands for You, and we are teaming up with Project Warmth, an initiative to collect donations for Kansas City families who need the help. We'll be dedicating special coverage in all of our newscasts on Tuesday, Feb 16. We'll give you information on how you can help families in need in our community all day on KCTV5 News.
At this time, KCTV5 News is not accepting coats or blankets. We are only asking for monetary donations.
Donations will go helping pay rent and utilities to those who would be facing very dangerous conditions.
Project Warmth is a 501c3 so all your donations are tax deductible. Also, the money is paid directly to landlords and utility companies not the individual.
Project Warmth is a program KCTV5 is proud to have been a part of for more than 35 years. Traditionally, it focuses on coats and blanket donations in early November, but as you can imagine, COVID made that look very different.
Right now, cash donations are the best way you can help. The money stays right here and is used to pay rent and electricity to those struggling.
