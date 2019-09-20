FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Due to breaking news Friday morning, CBS News had to cover up part of The Young and the Restless.
We will re-run the portion you missed of the show at 12:37 a.m. Friday on KCTV5.
You can also watch it in its entirety on CBS.com or if you have the CBS All-Access streaming service.
