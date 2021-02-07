FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- After the Super Bowl on Sunday be sure to stay tuned to KCTV5 News for extended Kansas City Chiefs coverage.
Depending on when the game ends, we'll be with you until at least 10:35 p.m. Then, you'll be able to see the premiere of the new CBS show "The Equalizer." You can also watch it at 9 p.m. on KSMO-tv.
If the game airs late, the airing of the Equalizer will also air late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.